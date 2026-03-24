Love Story creator Connor Hines drops names of the next couple that might feature on the limited series

Talking to a media house, Connor said that actress Elizabeth Taylor and actor Richard Burton may be the next couple that is featured on the anthology series, because he believes, the high-profile couple "have the right intensity".

Elizabeth and Richard's relationship was highly talked about and made headlines for years. The media called them "Liz and Dick". Their love began on the sets of the 1963 movie Cleopatra where they worked together for the very first time. They went on to do 11 more films together including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), The Taming of the Shrew (1967), Doctor Faustus (1967) and The Comedians (1967).

When they met in 1963, both were married: Elizabeth to her fourth husband, Eddie Fisher and Richard was on his first marriage to Sybil Williams. In 1964, both separated from their spouses and got married. After being married for 10 years, they got divorced in June 1974 only to get married once again, in October 1975. However, they quickly divorced for a second time in July 1976.

Their relationship was marked by a luxurious lifestyle, extravagant travel and a lot of spending. They had a tumultuous relationship and fought frequently. However, Elizabeth had later said that had Richard not passed away in 1984, they would have gotten married again.

The first season of Love Story has been successful and fans will surely wait for a second season that explores another scandalous celebrity relationship. The season finale of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, is set to release on Thursday, March 26, 2026.