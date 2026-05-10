Changing the frame: Susmita Dey on her OTT debut Kuheli

A

Radhika is extremely skittish. She lost her parents at a very young age. Her world revolves around her elder sister Debika (Ridhima) and younger sister Ishu (Angana). She gets anxious very easily. She is the mother of a girl child and is extremely scared of her husband, SP Rana Singha (Kaushik Sen).

Radhika tries very hard to be a ‘good wife’ and makes sure she doesn’t make any mistakes. Her husband doesn’t believe in God and gets angry if she talks about devotion. However, despite being cowardly, she hides an idol of Radha and Krishna and worships them. She is well aware of the consequences if she ever gets caught, but she is committed to her devotion, which gives her strength. I hope I was able to justify the character.