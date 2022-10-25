From Russian magician Alex's show to Anirudh Ravichander's concert, here's a list of events for you to take part in this weekend

This week, we bring you updates on the latest Tamil film releases as well as a slew of interesting events you can attend over the weekend.



Abracadabra

October 22 | Mylapore

Alex Black, a Russian magician, is in town to show you some spectacular and one-of-a-kind magic tricks. The magician has performed in countries such as the United States, China, Mexico, Germany and others. In addition, this is the first hologram magic show in the city! On till October 27.

At Mylapore Fine Arts Club. INR 500 onwards.

Anirudh on tour

October 21 | ECR



Music composer and director Anirudh Ravichander is gearing up for his first concert tour in India. Titled Once Upon A Time, the show will take place tonight at Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple grounds. The artiste is popular for songs like Why This Kolaveri and Two Two Two, among others.

5.30 pm. INR 1,000 onwards. Tickets online.

Halloween date

October 22 | Royapettah

Here’s to a fun and exciting weekend! Mount Road Social in collaboration with Chill Sesh, presents a Sip and Paint Halloween Edition. Jones Elish, an expert mixologist, will teach you how to create spooky cocktails at the event. Materials like paints, brushes and a canvas will be provided at the venue.

At Mount Road Social. INR 1,500. 12 pm to 3 pm.



Festive fun

October 23 | Muthukadu

Are you tired of celebrating Diwali the same way every year? DakshinaChitra heritage museum is hosting a Deepavali Celebration that will feature performances of traditional folk arts from Tamil Nadu such as Paraiattam, Karagattam and Silambattam by the Gramiya Themmangu Kalaikuzhu troupe. 11.30 am to 4.30 pm.



Musical notes

October 21 | TTK Road



Looking for a relaxing weekend? The InKo Centre co-presents Korean Music Week with two distinct Korean choir events. The show focuses on traditional Korean instruments with a distinctively modern twist. Duobud Live will perform Korean cultural music on the last day of the event. Sora Kim — a multi-percussionist on janggu, jing, yanggeum and cymbal — and Jihye Lim — a gayageum player — make up the band. 7 pm. At the Music Academy.

Laughter riot

October 22 | Alwarpet

Bengaluru-based stand-up comedian Shamik Chakrabarti is in town to make your weekend better! The comedian is known for his signature set When Auto Wala Rejects You as well as live performances and guest spots on Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan. 7 pm. At Medai — The Stage. INR299.



Movie premiere

October 21 | PVR

Prince is a Tamil action-romance entertainer directed by Anudeep KV. The plot revolves around a teacher ( played by Sivakarthikeyan) who falls in love with his colleague, a young British national at the same school. Their cultural differences result in conflict and many comical situations as they attempt to get married. The movie also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj. In theatres.