Oktoberfest, Navratri thali, movie releases and more: Enjoy a festive weekend in Chennai

This week, we have the release of Ponniyin Selavan-I, Oktoberfest, Soham Dev's new collections and more. Check out the full list below:

Vocal for local

September 30 | Nungambakkam

Looking for a musical evening this weekend? Head to Garage Music Fest to experience Carnatic music from the fusion band IndoSoul. Look forward to their classic songs from the upcoming album Equilibrium. INR 1000. 8 pm onwards. At Gears & Garage. Tickets online.

Navratri’s here!

September 30 | OMR

Are you away from home this Navratri? Cafe-G presents a Navratri Special Thali, a specially crafted menu to make you not miss home. Plan a day with friends to have a flavourful meal. Expect the dishes like Kacche Kele ki Tikki, Sabudana Khichdi, Aloo Jeera, Kuttu Atte ki Puri. INR 799+ Per person. 12.30 pm - 3 pm. On till October 5.

Fest returns

September 30 | Manapakkam

The iconic Oktoberfest is back! Take a dive into domestic and imported beers at Vapor Lounge Bar. Get ready to indulge in a variety of German-inspired side dishes, including Chicken schnitzel, Sausage, pretzels, and more. On till October 3, INR 500 onwards. 4pm - 10.30pm

Movie première

September 30 | PVR



The most awaited epic action drama Ponniyin Selvan I -is here. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie is an adaptation of the historical novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The story revolves around the conflict over succession in the Chola kingdom. The movie stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Sobita Dhulipala. In theatres.

Belly laughs

October 2 | Adyar



Here is a Sunday that is jam-packed with fun! The winner of Sterling Reserve Comedy Season 2 Fatima Ayesha is in town to make sure you laugh out loud. Ayesha will entertain folks with her debut solo stand-up comic event after four years of writing jokes and scripts for shows. At The Backyard. INR 299. 4pm - 6pm. Tickets online

Festive bling

September 30 | Nungambakkam

It's festive time! For stunning traditional and modern blouses for this Navratri,

visit the Sruthi Kannath store for the first-ever, Blouse Installation. The collections for

the modern bride as well as the return of the spotlight on hand embroidery are other

things to look forward to. Handmade silk and cotton blouses are featured in

the installation. 10 am onwards. INR 50,000 onwards.

Cotton comfort

September 30th | Royapettah

Do you want to shop for clothes made entirely of cotton? Gujarat-based designer Soham Dave’s newest collection is woven in 100 per cent cotton on hand-operated looms. The collection features relaxed-fitting clothes with symmetrical and asymmetrical silhouettes that play with a colour scheme of white, red, blue, and black. INR 2,800 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room. Ends today.