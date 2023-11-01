ITC Grand Chola celebrates arrival of festive season with Cake Mixing Ceremony

ITC Grand Chola celebrated the arrival of the festive season with a Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony in which prominent guests took part to keep the tradition going strong.

One hunfred and fifty kilograms of minced dry fruits and nuts, along with spices were mixed with 20 litres of juice and 60 bottles of premium beverages. The mix will be soaked for weeks, in preparation for Christmas.

Speaking about the event, Zubin Songadwala, Vice President – Operations South & East, ITC Hotels, said, "Every year, we eagerly anticipate hosting our celebratory Cake Mixing Ceremony. It signifies the commencement of a splendid season, filled with abundance and an atmosphere of merriment."