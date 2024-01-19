Things to do in Chennai this week (January 19, 2024 - January 25, 2024)

Talent unleashed

January 20 | Adyar

Give wings to your talents at this open mic night where you can unleash myriad forms of creativity. Be it narrating a soul-stirring tale, delivering a rhythmic poetry, or churning out some melodious tunes, celebrate the richness of the local artistic community. Let your voice resonate on this platform.

`150. 4pm to 6pm. At Backyard.

A laugh riot



January 20 | Kodambakam

Standup comedian Yogi is all set to have the audience glued to their seats as he gears up to perform a one-hour standup comedy gig Yogi Live this weekend. The show will be in Tanglish, and hence, will cater to both Tamil and English audience. Yogi is a seasoned performer and has been a part of numerous shows and open mics. He is one of the finalists of Comicstaan Tamil on Amazon Prime. Get set to break into peals of laughter. `299 onwards. 7pm. At IDAM.

An ode to Telangana



January 19 | Rutland Gate

Legendary contemporary artist from Telangana, Thota Vaikuntam’s works will be on display at the do. Vaikuntam captures the daily lives of villagers in Telangana. His colour palette comprises rich and vivid tones of primary colours, which represents the brightly coloured clothes of the people in rural Telangana. A showcase of Amrich, 11:11 & Rasa’s curated pieces will be displayed alongside the paintings at this sale and exhibit. Entry free. 11am to 7.30pm. At Collage.

Carnatic strains





January 19 | Alwarpet

This weekend, Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan will enthral the audience with a live concert titled Sanjay Subha Live in its traditional form. The ace musician will be accompanied by S Varadarajan on the violin and Neyveli B Venkatesh on the mridangam.. ` 943. 6.30pm. At Offbeat Studio.

Timeless fashion



January 19 | Nungambakkam

Sift through the timeless limited edition archival pieces of the season’s beloved motifs and techniques. Lay your hands on péro 100 feature Ltd. Edition jackets conceived from the first season almost 15 years ago to the most recent ones. Every single piece has a story to tell, and is handcrafted with love.

Buying blitzkrieg



January 19 | Velachery

As the festival season draws to a close, get ready to swipe, scan and overload the shopping carts as this luxury shopping festival at this brick-and-mortar consumer havens, which are all decked up to receive both buyers and browsers. Get hold of some limited edition collections and soak in the opulence at the Luxury Shopping Festival. Price on request. Until January 28. 10 am onwards. Phoenix Marketcity and Palladium.

The Beekeeper



January 19 | PVR

Get ready to watch Jason Statham’s high-octane thriller The Beekeeper, helmed by David Ayer. Stathom will storm the screens as the professional assassin Adam Clay, who is later revealed to be a former operative of a clandestine organisation. He is accompanied by Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, and Phylicia Rashad to name a few. In theatres.

Visual vocabulary

January 19 | Adyar

Chennai-based sculptor and painter S Hemalatha will display her recent works, including

her collection of metal repousse reliefs, playful sculptures with splashes of riotous colour

in enamel and her paintings. Entry free. On till January 26. 1.30-4 pm . At Theosophical Society.