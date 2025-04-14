Delhi got a taste of Michelin-starred omakase at this Japanese pop-up

The Whispering Greens was the first to arrive. It had baby spinach drenched with nutty-flavoured sesame purée; the vegetal taste of the leafy greens met toasty flavours in a palate-cleansing dish. Paired with the South African white wine Ujva Sauvignon Blanc its citrusy notes and a hint of grassiness complemented the dish. We were next asked to imagine ourselves by the coast as a plate of Hokkaido scallops arrived in the dish The Pearls Of The Sea. Kissed by the delicate yuzu sanbaizu dressing, it had both an umami depth and mild citrusy notes from the vinegar-based seasoning. It went well with OH G — a wasabi curd washed bourbon infused with citrusy green apple, kaffir lime, and green tea soda. A sip of it felt like a dip in the ocean.

On cue came the Blossoms of Kyoto—delicate zucchini blossoms came enrobed in tempura and sat on a port wine truffle purée. It added a surprising sweetness to what we had expected to be a savoury dish. We also opted for a vegetarian delight, Golden Amber Prawn, which we loved for its familiar flavours. The crispy corn cob glazed with luscious caramel butter felt like molten gold on the tongue. For meat lovers, the Ember’s Feast was the choicest pick. Succulent New Zealand lamb was fire-grilled and covered in rich chipotle miso sauce for umami flavours. “I’ve always believed that umami is the foundation of flavour. We focus heavily on sourcing local, and sustainable ingredients because it’s not just about respecting the land; it’s about understanding the depth of flavour that each ingredient offers,” said Chef Sato on the feast, largely being umami-rich.