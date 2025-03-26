Delhi turns its feast mode on with the Horn OK Please festival

Rock The Stage

During sunset, the stage on Day 2 was set on fire by an electrifying performance by emerging musician Shruti Dhasmana. Dressed in a glitzy hot pink fringe bodycon, she performed on chart-topping numbers like 'Dhoom Machale', and 'Naah Goriye' amongst others along with a dance crew. “The whole idea behind creating this act was always to transport the audience to a place where they forget all their deadlines and worries and have a blast. And most importantly to have them sing and dance their hearts out with us,” she told TMS before her show adding, “Nobody can match the Delhi vibe. Even though I live in Mumbai now, I will always be a Delhi girl. They are natural, and don’t hesitate. If they like you they’ll root for you like mad. They will make you feel like a star.”

Later, musician Parneet Singh added an emotional touch by performing ‘Zara Sa’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Aadat’. “I feel Delhi's audience is much more interactive and supportive as compared to other metro cities. The city has an immense craze for live music,” said the artist who is working on his first single which will be out by year end. Singer Anant who was performing at the fest for the first time was “excited” to bring a mehfil of Sufi, Bollywood, and Punjabi songs. He performed evergreen renditions like 'Sanson Ki Mala', 'Kali Kali Zulfon Ke', 'Halka Halka Suroor', to top trending ones like 'Ranjheyaa Ve' on Day 1.

Artiste Usool also delivered a soul-stirring performance with Sufi classics like ‘Teri Deewani’ and ‘Afreen Afreen’. “I chose Sufi music because it has this unique ability to touch your heart, elevate your spirit, and create an intimate connection with the universe,” he said. Towards the end, Gippy Grewal and Juggy Dhaliwal set everyone’s bhangra mode on with high-energy beats and footwork for an unforgettable night.