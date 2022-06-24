Anamika Haridas and Shankar Chugani will perform in Hyderabad for a comedy show
Laugh a minute
Published : 24th June 2022
Comedians Anamika Haridas and Shankar Chugani will be in the city for the show, Broke and Broken Up. The comics will present hilarious sets on their love for street food and trying to pose as smooth talkers in market places. Rs 499 upwards. At Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills.
What: Broke and Broken Up
When: June 24
Contact: 9618733155