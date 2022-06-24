Home Events Hyderabad

Anamika Haridas and Shankar Chugani will perform in Hyderabad for a comedy show

Laugh a minute

author_img Suchitra Behara Published :  24th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Untitled_collage_(2)

Source: Instagram

Comedians Anamika Haridas and Shankar Chugani will be in the city for the show, Broke and Broken Up. The comics will present hilarious sets on their love for street food and trying to pose as smooth talkers in market places. Rs 499 upwards. At Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills. 

What: Broke and Broken Up

When: June 24 

Contact: 9618733155

TAGS
Anamika Haridas Shankar Chugani comedy Hyderabad

Comments