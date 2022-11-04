Hola Hyderabad: Fashion on fleek

All these Diwali festivities and fun has got me in high spirits and I hope you’re on the same track! Getting back to our events for this issue, the first one is the grand launch of Verace Rosenthal. Hetvi launched the first flagship store for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the city. The store was inaugurated by Pinky Reddy and the opening was graced by many popular personalities such as Viranica Manuchi, Sucheta Pal, Gulnar Virk, Priya Rajiv, and more. As Hetvi is gearing up to introduce many more luxury brands in the coming months, Hyderabad surely has a lot to look forward to.

Namrata, Samaira, and Gulnar

Hyderabad’s fashion game was top-notch at Arvind Ampula’s show at Taramati Baradari. The event called Varenyam was all about progressive Indian wear featuring outfits with a contemporary and fresh take on tradition such as flowy anarkalis with capes and corsets, and clouded silk dresses with knots flowing through seams. The fluidity and the timelessness of the glistening and pure Himalayan river serve as an inspiration for the silhouettes. It was followed by wine and cheese, and several fashion bloggers and influencers were in attendance for the event.

Arvind

N &V Invitations recently presented their festive collection exclusively to a select audience. There were also other unique brands like Gaia Living and Trove Craft India at their studio in Jubilee Hills over a delicious high tea. A home for tasteful and incomparable bespoke invitations and custom gifting, N&V invitations by Niharika Reddy, is a brand that crafts every single creation of theirs with perfection and inimitable élan. The showcase was attended by Sirisha Mulpuru, Priyanka Nunna, and Fatima Khan.

Niharika

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)