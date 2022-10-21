Hola Hyderabad: Star struck

With all the festivities around, Hyderabad’s party scene doesn’t seem to have any lows! First up, we witnessed a glittering fashion show from Tyaani by Karan Johar, who collaborated with the celebrated designer Mrunalini Rao. Hosted by Sunny Khandelwal and curated by Sofiya Events, the evening was full of glamour and style. Maheep Kapoor of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame graced the event and looked absolutely ethereal in the colour red. Pinky Reddy was the guest of honour and Sudha Reddy was Tyaani’s special ambassador. All the city’s creme-de-la-creme who were spotted going gaga over the collection.

Maheep and Sofiya

Anup Chandak, the MD of Signature Grills, threw an intimate bash for friends at a pub. Guests were seen having a fun time over good music, cocktails, and food. It was followed by a cake-cutting event and an afterparty! Rihana Rawlyani, Sonal and Rajeev Doshi, and Dia Devnani are a few names amongst others who were spotted.

Koyal and Anup

Next up, we visited the grand launch of Talasha, a multi-designer store for men. Owned by the young and talented duo Anu Pellakuru and Surya Tej, the store seems to offer classic timeless designs and edgy contemporary jewellery. From the runway to the wedding aisle, it has got the perfect, ‘contemporary-meetsclassic’ head-to-toe looks for you, including accessories and footwear. The launch day saw the likes of actors like Chandini Chowdary, Anisha Ambrose, Anu Pellakuru, and others.

Anisha

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.