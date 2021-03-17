Birla Academy of Art and Culture brings to all the fashionista an exhibition that is an ode to spring. The fashion exhibition, Syuti Shaili, will have an exclusive range of Indian regional handcrafted textiles which include sarees, yardage, ready-to-wear for women, men and children, home decor, bags and accessories. Check out Ghuri by Debjani's bespoke saris that have a youthful vibe.

From March 19 to 21.