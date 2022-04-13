Flury's rolls out a special Easter menu

You just can't miss out on this iconic landmark on Park Street crossing if you're in the Easter mood. The quaint cafe and bakery has launched an egg-cellent menu consisting of fifteen sweet and savoury items that includes Simnel Cake, Marzipan Egg, Real Shell Egg, Easter Cupcakes as well as combo products such as The Special Easter Hamper. Head out to this legendary eatery for some of the most authentic Easter eatables you can find in the city. The eggs are available in different sizes of 125g, 375g and 500g. The Easter special products are available across all outlets including Durgapur, Chandannagore and Serampore.

What: Easter with Flury's

Where: 18a, Park Street Area, Kolkata- 700018

When: Up till April 22

Price: Rs 90 onwards

Contact: Instagram: @flurysindia