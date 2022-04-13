Flury's rolls out a special Easter menu

The quaint cafe and bakery has launched a special menu consisting of fifteen sweet and savoury items

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  13th April 2022 11:34 AM   |   Published :   |  13th April 2022 11:34 AM
Picsart_22-04-13_11-31-03-705

Chocolate Eggs from Flury's

You just can't miss out on this iconic landmark on Park Street crossing if you're in the Easter mood. The quaint cafe and bakery has launched an egg-cellent menu consisting of fifteen sweet and savoury items that includes Simnel Cake, Marzipan Egg, Real Shell Egg, Easter Cupcakes as well as combo products such as The Special Easter Hamper. Head out to this legendary eatery for some of the most authentic Easter eatables you can find in the city. The eggs are available in different sizes of 125g, 375g and 500g. The Easter special products are available across all outlets including Durgapur, Chandannagore and Serampore.

 

WhatEaster with Flury's

Where18a, Park Street Area, Kolkata- 700018

WhenUp till April 22

PriceRs 90 onwards

ContactInstagram: @flurysindia

