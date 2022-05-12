Oxford Bookstore to launch Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai’s book on Pandavani

One of the most essential parts of theatre is interaction, whether on stage between actors or between the proscenium and the audience. If you are a theatre enthusiast, this event should be a must on your go-to list. Explore the nuances of Organic Theatre, and the art of storytelling as Oxford Bookstore and Kasba Arghya come together to launch two books Organic Theatre, and Pandavani- the Art of Storytelling. While the first book digs deep into theatre director Manish Mitra’s manifesto and his actors’ responses, the latter unravels the mysteries of storytelling as guided by Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai, an exponent of Pandavani- the traditional performing art form from Chattisgarh. The book launch will take place in the presence of Teejan Bai and Manish Mitra themselves. They will be accompanied by playwright & director Debasis Majumder, educationist Dr. Tapati Guha and theatre director Prasanna.

Poster of the book launch

What: Launch of ‘Organic Theatre’ and ‘Pandavani- The art of storytelling'

Where: Oxford Bookstore, 17 Park Street, Kolkata- 700016

When: May 16 (5:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @oxfordbookstores; Website: oxfordbookstore.com