Oh, Donut even: Don the chef's hat and stir up some yum Donuts

If you are a baking enthusiast, take time out of your busy schedule to enroll in a Donut making workshop organised by MushQ World. Brownie points for you if you are a vegetarian as they will guide you on how to make these fluffy confections without eggs. Make things more interesting with elaborate fillings. 1 pm onwards. Contact: +91 93312 63208/ +91 81008 02810

