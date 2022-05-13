Summertime Revelry: Register your kids for a summer camp organised at Tolly Exotica

Engage your kids aged 4 to 12 in some productive activities during their summer vacays. Register them for a summer camp organised at Tolly Exotica. Be assured that the little ones will have the time of their lives with art, craft, music, pottery, and storytelling events to name a few.

What: Happy Campers

Where: Tolly Exotica, 130, NSC Bose Road, Kolkata- 700 040

When: May 14 & 15 ( 2:30 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98312 24507/ +91 98314 34607