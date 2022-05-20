Move your Body: Be a part of something grand with Nikhil Chinapa live at JW Marriott

Nikhil Chinapa is back in the city again and this time at JW Marriott Kolkata’s Grand Ballroom. Watch him perform at the event titled The Warehouse ft. Arjun Vagale & Nikhil Chinapa. Be a part of something grand with state of the art stage and light set up and an exotic array of food and drinks. There will be dedicated bars for VVIP and VIP areas.

What: The Warehouse ft. Arjun Vagale & Nikhil Chinapa

Where: Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata- 700105

When: May 21 ( 6 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider