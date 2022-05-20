Move your Body: Be a part of something grand with Nikhil Chinapa live at JW Marriott
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
Nikhil Chinapa is back in the city again and this time at JW Marriott Kolkata’s Grand Ballroom. Watch him perform at the event titled The Warehouse ft. Arjun Vagale & Nikhil Chinapa. Be a part of something grand with state of the art stage and light set up and an exotic array of food and drinks. There will be dedicated bars for VVIP and VIP areas.
What: The Warehouse ft. Arjun Vagale & Nikhil Chinapa
Where: Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott, 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata- 700105
When: May 21 ( 6 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider