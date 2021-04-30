As the nation continues to grapple under the harrowing pandemic, some of the fashion brands have come forward to do their bit and raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Well-known footwear label Fizzy Goblet, popular among Bollywood stars like Sonam K Ahuja and Alia Bhatt, has raised over ₹ 4,000,00 in 24 hours and the proceeds were directed towards Hemkunt Foundation, an organisation known for its tireless efforts towards helping people in need of oxygen cylinders.

The label, helmed by Laksheeta Govil, directed 100 per cent sales proceeds to the Hemkunt Foundation, raised in 24 hours. The label shared this on their Instagram page:





Fizzy Goblet also shared on its Instagram page, “Oxygen Support Day Update