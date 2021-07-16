Delhi-based designer Apoorva Gupta’s latest collection is a celebration of beautiful textures, delightful detailing and comforting tones

Ready to breathe in the salty air, sip on frozen peach bellinis, and bask in the sun by sparkling blue waters? So is Delhi-based designer Apoorva Gupta’s new collection APZOLUTELY under her label APZ! A heady combination of contemporary romantic silhouettes, playful sheet fabrics and delicious creams, pinks, nudes and blues, Apoorva’s collection promises to take you on a sultry tropical vacation and still look tres mode.

A quintessentially summery colour palette borrowed from interior designer and artist Charlotte Taylor’s signature sensibility, these effortless ensembles transport you to carefree, well-lived days, as Apoorva tells us that the collection celebrates, “beautiful textures, delightful detailing and comforting tones.”

Bora Bora dress

A dreamy affair

Inspired by her unsuccessful plans to go to St Tropez in France last year courtesy the pandemic, Apoorva decided to go beyond the travel restrictions and use her broken heart to create a summer 2021 collection. She also named it after her wardrobe goals for the dreamy vacation. “This collection is so close to my heart. Every outfit is straight out of my dreams,” says the alumna of Parsons School of Design, New York.

Expect chic linen shirts, breezy wide-legged pants; pop print tees, ruched bralettes and knotty cotton crop tops elevated with fuss-free ruffles and hints of lace, which make for the perfect sunny-day wardrobe. Additionally, the collection is enhanced with deodorant tapes sourced from Germany that expel odours to keep you fresh as a daisy. “Our uncomplicated ensembles are wardrobe favourites that you’ll keep coming back to, even if it is just to experience that elusive vacation feel,” claims the designer.

Cuba Co-ord Set

Minimal to maximum

When we wondered about her journey and the previous experiences to trace the key of her design sensibilities, she took us through her illustrious career with brands like Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta and Tanya Taylor. She also shared that her 2017 New York Fashion Week collection was focused on zero waste and sustainability. Reflecting the same is her latest collection APZOLUTELY, which is high on natural fabrics such as 100 percent linen, cotton, silk and linen blends to ensure comfort and feel-good vibes.

“We constantly try to find new and innovative ways to do our part to ameliorate our sustainability as a brand. We only use natural fabrics; to reduce waste, and help reduce the environmental impact of fashion,” Apoorva shares, adding that many of her items are only made on order like their handmade ‘bottles to bags tote’, which is made from recycled plastic bottles with intrinsic detailing.

Krabi Co-ord Set

Fashion-forward

Launched right before COVID-19, Apoorva tells us that she is yet to experience the day-to-day functioning of the brand without the presence of the virus. Like all other startups, the pandemic was a sucker punch Apoorva did not need, and managing overheads with the constant looming trepidation and uncertainty made things increasingly difficult for her. “But I found my silver lining in the beautiful clients who had so much love for the brand that we pushed through even the most uncertain times. I am extremely grateful and feel so blessed to say that APZ did the maximum number of sales during peak of the lockdown. It’s a wave and I am super motivated to overcome all kinds of challenges,” she says matter-of-factly.

What’s next with APZ? Apart from some exciting prints for non-seasonal collection releasing in Fall 2021, keep an eye out for our small capsule of One of a kind (OOAK) clothing in limited edition, styles and fabrics. “It will be almost like collectible keepsakes,” Apoorva reveals in conclusion.

Designer Apoorva Gupta

A few must-haves from APZ

“Our signature silk sets. Wear the pieces together for an instant look or break them apart to get two new pieces to mix and match within your wardrobe. The St Tropez co-ord and Bahamas dress, because linen is my favourite. Wear fun flats and statement jewellery and you’re summer ready!”

Rs 7,800 onward.

Available online.

