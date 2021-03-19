Delicate floral motifs, tiny wildflower bouquets and ferns and petals in various thread embroidery techniques — all of this to give you the illusion of a green verdant meadow. We chat with Delhi-based designer Payal Pratap to find out more about her latest collection, Verdant Meadows, which promises to bring back selvedge detailing, placement embroideries, cross stitch embroideries and cutwork — embellishments one wouldn’t usually expect from a Spring-Summer edit.

Ensembles from Verdant Meadows

Your choice of fabrics is perfectly suited to what a SS edit should be — what will Verdant Meadows promise to your clientele, that you haven’t already done?

The collection will bring them back to nature. It will allow them to feel alive and free and encourage them to embrace the beauty of hand-woven texture and craft.

How would you build an ensemble from your collection for a 20, 30 and 40 year old woman?

I am age agnostic and so is my collection. It’s a complete collection with a lot of separates, so you can mix and match and wear them as individual pieces too. There are pieces that would suit an entire age spectrum. Moreover these are not fitted garments, so would appeal to a range of age groups.

Embroidery seems to play a huge role in this collection, a little bit more on that?

I love embroideries and that is like a design language for me to express myself on fabric. I treat it like a canvas with the needle as my brush. It also depends on the season and the occasion. It can be restrained like in Verdant Meadows or it can be excessive as well — I am unafraid to experiment with embroidery.

Ochre, ivory, indigo, mellow yellow, mélange blue, brick, teal, sunny yellow, vibrant green and pink and an evening black comprise the colour palette of this collection that features soft hand-woven fabrics in khadi cotton and linen. The collection comprises pleated dresses, peplum sleeves, easy silhouettes, shift dresses, sleeveless maxis, asymmetric hemlines, hand embroidered lightweight summer jackets, overlays, summer tops and cropped culottes.

Priced at Rs. 12,500 onwards, from 11 am to 7.30 pm, on till March 25 at The Amethyst Room