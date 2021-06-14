Shanaya Kapoor just posted some throwback snaps from her New York vacation where she is seen carrying the Burberry Vintage Check Olympia Pouch, from Riccardo Tisci's noteworthy Spring/Summer 21 collection titled 'in Bloom.' There are many reasons why this sleek baguette bag is such a perfect summer accessory, and its A-lister fandom only makes it more desirable.

Kendall Jenner with the Burberry Olympia clutch

Over the last few months, many famous names including Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs etc have been spotted sporting this structural bag with a curved silhouette. The canvas and leather baguette pouch was inspired by the idea of a idea of a hot British summer, and introduces elements of the English outdoor and the ocean. The Olympia clutch's crescent half moon silhoutte is what makes it so iconic and balances the structural nuances of its design. The In Bloom collection also marks Tisci’s collaborative creative partnership with artist Anne Imhof, whose installation works, offers a collision of fashion and art.

The Olympia clutch actually made its Burberry debut at Burberry's Spring/Summer 2021 show on Twitch which was the first collaboration between a luxury fashion brand and the live video streaming service alongside live streams on Instagram and the label's official website.

Burberry's In Bloom SS 21 show was streamed on Twitch

"The collection is called In Bloom because I was thinking about regeneration, about dynamic youth, about nature constantly recreating itself, always growing and evolving, always alive. Water is a symbol of that also – of newness, freshness and cleansing. And through water, life grows – water is what allows nature to bloom. Everything is circular. The collection is focused and refined – one vision, one story. This is the essence of both Burberry’s identity and my own creativity. Reaffirming the codes of Burberry – my codes of Burberry, our DNA," Tisci said about the collection.