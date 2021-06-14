Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on him on the actor’s first death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020, leaving the world shocked. He was 34.

Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, Rhea wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now – watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying – “you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day (sic).”

Read her full post here:

“A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore,” she continued.

Rhea also said there was no meaning in life for her without him. “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled. Without you, I’m standing still,” she wrote.

Referring to Sushant as “sweet sunshine boy,” Rhea promised that she will give “Malpua everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world.” “Please come back to me,” she added.

“I miss you, my best friend, my man, my love. Bebu and putput forever. Infinity plus one,” Rhea concluded.

On the work front, Rhea will next be seen in Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.