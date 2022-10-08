Kanye West stirs controversy at the Paris Fashion Week by donning a T-shirt that read: White Lives Matter

American Rapper Kanye West recently stirred up controversy when he appeared at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week wearing a T-shirt that read, “White Lives Matter.” The rapper wore the T-shirt for his brand’s presentation at the event. The look drew criticism from many people who called out Kanye for it.

Also read: 'I've made mistakes': Kanye West makes public plea to reunite with Kim Kardashian

According to reports, the T-shirt featured a photograph of Pope John Paul II on the front. Before the show began, Kanye said to the audience, “Everyone here knows that I am the leader... you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.”

Fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who attended the show expressed her concerns over Kanye’s outfit on social media. In response, the rapper attacked her online and made fun of her in several since-deleted posts. Many models and members of the fashion industry criticised Kanye for his social media statements.

Model Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram stories, writing, “As if the ‘honour’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.” Model Hailey Bieber Baldwin also supported the editor. Without naming Kanye the model wrote on social media words of admiration for Gabriella. “My respect for you runs deep, my friend,” she said in the post.

Also read: Kanye West drops Balenciaga merchandise for Donda; here’s how you can buy it online

According to sources, the rapper had also made a controversial statement about race in 2018. On the topic of slavery in America, the rapper said that “ (slavery) sounds like a choice.” At the fashion week event, the rapper also talked about the time when his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris in 2016. He also spoke about his last manager Scooter Braun and his falling out with the fashion brand GAP.