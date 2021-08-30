Kanye West drops Balenciaga merchandise for Donda; here’s how you can buy it online

Kanye West just introduced a line of merchandise to accompany the release of Donda, the rapper’s 10th studio album and arguably his most anticipated outing. The line of merchandise which is said to be ‘engineered by Balenciaga,’ features four items. One of these, a T-shirt, hints at Kanye’s presidential bid for 2024. The black, long sleeve T-shirt is emblazoned with the year 2024 and the Presidential seal. The other items include another black, long sleeve T-shirt that’s printed with an image of his mother’s Chicago home (the album Donda is named after West’s late mum), a black cotton mask with zippered eye holes, and a black baseball cap.

Kanye West in a Balenciaga spiked jacket at a Donda event

Kanye and Balenciaga’s creative partnership has been long and momentous. West and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia have known each other since the designer’s founding days at Vetements. The fashion house has been a big part of Kanye’s pre-release hype. Gvasalia even art directed one of Kanye’s big-ticket Donda listening events and Kanye was seen performing in numbers from Gvasalia’s apocalyptic fall 2020 collection. Not to mention Kanye’s soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian was seen re-creating her wedding to the rapper during the last Donda event, in a couture bridal number by Gvasalia (Balenciaga’s first couture edit since 1968).

The Donda collection is available on Kanye’s official website kanyewest.com and buyers shipping to India may need to pay approximately $26 for shipping. The line is priced between $60 and $200. Last week, Kanye also dropped a Donda stem player that allows users to customise any track from the album and control vocals, drums, bass, and samples, as well as isolate parts or add effects.