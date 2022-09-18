Here are eight celebrity stylists you can follow to stay updated with fashion trends

Celebrities need a stylist they can completely rely on to support them through all of their public appearances

Being a celebrity means that you cannot even go out onto your balcony without the paparazzi noticing you or taking your picture. Celebrities need to keep their fashion game solid for a variety of reasons, including movie promotions, brand endorsements, travel obligations, gym runs, and even just hanging out with their friends. However, not all famous people are naturally stylish. Some celebrities are aware of this and hire a stylist on their own. A stylist they can completely rely on to support them through all of their public appearances and red carpet occasions, as well as to help them connect with young people and stay trendy. Today, we turn the attention to these stylists who toil away in the background to give your favourite celebrity a stunning appearance. To stay trendy, you can follow them on social media.

Rhea Kapoor

Being a stylist is one of Rhea Kapoor’s numerous skills. Sonam Kapoor’s status as a fashion star can be entirely attributed to her; she deserves all the credit. If you are searching for some mind-blowing fashion inspiration, you need to be following Rhea because she’s not afraid to attempt new things, try new trends, or go in a different direction.

Also read: We pick out ’50s style dresses inspired by the film Don’t Worry Darling

Tanya Ghavri

The list of celebrities who Tanya Ghavri has styled is limitless and includes Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. She is a go-to name for even a look for a simple coffee date and a favourite on the red carpet. Ananya Panday was recently styled by her for the movie Liger.

Ami Patel

In addition to styling several Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, Ami Patel also collaborates with Kangana Ranaut, a pioneer in the Bollywood fashion scene. Young celebs like Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Ali Khan are among those she has dressed.

Shaleena Nathani

Popular celebrities are not easy to style, and it is practically difficult to do it without succumbing to the pressure of being trolled. Stylist Shaleena Nathani excels at taking the lead on styling celebs. She styles the Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone, and her glitzy costumes never fail to impress.

Also read: Did you know that Maison Valentino designed Zendaya’s strapless ball gown for the Emmys 2022 in just a week?

Sanjana Batra

If you want to keep up with Shilpa Shetty’s latest unique sari and Huma Qureshi’s stylish attire, you can follow Sanjana Batra. We appreciate her for dressing our favourite celebrities, such as Parineeti Chopra, in the newest trends.

Sanam Ratansi

If you want to style yourself like Ileana D’Souza’s or Aditi Rao Hydari, visit Instagram and follow Sanam Ratan. She even dresses Mira Kapoor on certain occasions.

Allia Al Rufai

The seamless and distinctive style of Anushka Sharma is the brainchild of Allia Al Rufai. Even at her wedding to Virat Kohli, she styled her. She has been dressing Bollywood stars for more than six years, including several young celebs like Navya Nanda and Yami Gautam.

Aastha Sharma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stylist, Aastha Sharma, makes it appear simple. Additionally, she is in charge of popular stars like Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Esha Gupta. We’re sure you won’t be able to stop once you start following her.

