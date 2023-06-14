Kriti Sanon dazzles in an Arpita Mehta pre-stitched sari

Kriti Sanon pushes the envelope not only in essaying her roles but even dressing the part! She looked radiant in the promotional looks for Adipurush, and showcased her affinity for statement-making six-yard staples.

Sanon plays the character of Sita in the movie, which is the re-telling of Hindu mythology, Ramayana. The movie also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage. During Adipurush’s trailer in Tirupati in June Sanon stood tall in a gorgeous sari by Arpita Mehta.

Also read: Rihanna makes maternity wear look uber-cool with baggy pants and crop tee



Instead of the tried and tested colours, she chose a chocolate brown sari in a pre-stitched silhouette for the launch event. The look was elegant, rich, and traditional but with a modern twist with signature Arpita Mehta classic cut. As it is a pre-stitched zip-up sari it is super easy to wear. The warm chocolate colour with an antique gold mirror, kasab tar and cutdana border with an exaggerated trail pallu, was just perfect for an evening soiree. The sari also featured tiny self-on-self cutdana and sequin butti clusters all over which add to the richness of the look in a subtle way. The full-sleeve blouse had the designer’s signature mirror tassels on the sleeve hem of the blouse, which is a continuation of the embroidery on the sari.

Kriti Sanon in an Arpita Mehta sari

Kriti Sanon matched the look with beautiful chaandbali earrings by Amrapali Jewels encrusted with uncut diamonds, which seamlessly tied in with the aesthetic of her sari’s border.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's neon co-ord outfit steal the show

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adipurush will release on June 16, in five languages. Apart from that, Kriti has films with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor set to release in October.

