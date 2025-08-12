4 hair lessons Carrie Bradshaw can teach curly-haired girls

Carrie Bradshaw didn't just give us unforgettable fashion moments and one liners from Sex and the City but also one added feature. She gave all the curly haired girls a masterclass in embracing their natural textures. From her bouncy and messy curls to polished refined curls, Carrie's hair journey is basically a love letter to women who love to embrace their curly hair.
Now that And Just Like That... is ending for good, we have listed down what her iconic curls from the show can teach every curly-haired girl who has faced frizz, flatness and an urge to straighten their hair.
Flaunt your texture like its couture
Carrie's hair was a big part of her brand, she carries it like her look and not any 'before' or 'after' picture. For the TV landscape, which mostly saw women in straight and blow-dried hair, her curls were unapologetic and her natural texture created a statement. Your takeaway from? Your curls aren't something to fix, they are your accessory, and you should flaunt it.
Volume is your BFF
If Carrie Bradshaw had a tagline for her hair, it would be "Go big or go home." Her character taught us that it all lies in the chaos, and it will eventually ooze out confidence. Diffusers, root-lifting sprays, and a good head toss will give your hair the ultimate aura look that will make people stop mid-cocktail sip.
Amp up with your hairstyle
Try experimenting with various hairstyles like loose, beachy waves on brunch day. Carrie Bradshaw experimented with her hair without losing her identity. Your ultimate pop culture lesson? Don't fear to accessorise or braid your curls as they are versatile and timeless. As they will fit every mood and outfit, even if you're running through pavements in heels.
Frizz can tell you a lot about your hair
Sleek, perfect, glossy hair is boring! A little imperfection makes Carrie's character relatable and more human. And of course FABULOUS! Instead of blow drying your hair everyday, let it flow in the whisk of air and tell its story on every strand, let your hair live a little. Don't worry about frizz as it can be a good indicator of your hair's overall health.
So the next time you’re tempted to hide them, remember: somewhere in the SATC universe, Carrie’s strutting down Fifth Avenue, curls bouncing, proving that natural texture is always in style.
