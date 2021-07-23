Khushali Kanjee's label Navshi's debut edit is all about timeless pieces in leather

Khushali Kanjee grew up watching her father work with designers across the globe, creating innovative products out of simple leather sheets. “I’ve seen materials being transformed into beautiful designs which have always amused me and left me curious,” recalls Kanji. This passion for innovation pushed her towards fashion designing and now, she is ready with the debut collection of her brand Navshi. “The brand name represents newness, designed for the modern independent woman. I create designs that are rooted in reality and are for those who look for value-centric clothing that will last a lifetime,” she explains.

An interesting silhouette from Kanjee's line

Naturally, her first collection, A Paradoxical Wave, is all about compelling silhouettes in leather that balance comfort and femininity. In warm tones, the collection has bold ruffles and a vintage influence. “When someone is buying the garment, they are not buying one garment but multiple looks. I focus more on long-term colours and try to incorporate colours from the previous season. So, the outfits are not only size-inclusive but style inclusive as well,” explains Khushali.

Do you think in this age of green and conscious fashion, leather still works?

It depends on what exactly you are conscious about, if you are focused on sustainability, leather is a material that can be long lasting and completely sustainable. Leather manufactured using only natural processes and natural tanning agents is completely sustainable. Ethically sourced leather is a by-product of the meat industry which is waste preventative. They comparatively degrade faster than most materials used in the fashion industry.

What will trend this winter?

Obsession for bodysuits will continue its run. Also, elaborate and oversized sleeves are everywhere from dresses to tops and blouses. Cloud coats and puffer jackets will trend too. I’m in love with what Rick Owens has done with this trend in neutrals and an extra-long rendition. At this point, people do not mind complementary and secondary hues of the colour wheel assorted together.

Monochrome picks from Kanjee's collection

We can’t miss knits when it comes to fall winter and cableknit sweaters in all forms from skirts to dresses as well as co-ords will rule. Sheers are trending and flouncy blouses have never made one not stand out. With furry shrugs and sequins dresses or metallic ones with high boots, social hibernation seems to have finally come to an end.

Wardrobe essentials for women?

Besides an LBD, one needs knitted basic colour tank tops, white T-shirts and shirts, a blazer, black leggings, a day-night midi dress, a leather jacket, a white dress, denim jackets, jeans and tailored trousers.

How sustainable are you as a brand?

We strive for minimal waste and maximum output. So, we minimise the use of chrome-tanned leather which is difficult to degrade in nature. We carefully select our raw materials which are free of hazardous chemicals. We recycle and reuse scrap materials and for packaging, we use rec