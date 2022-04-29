Designer Anushree Reddy launches her spring-summer pret collection and a second store

Hyderabad-based designerwho began her designing career in 2010 recently launched herline and a second store in the city after dabbling in bridal/couture for a decade. The self-taught designer and management graduate, in keeping with the brand’s aesthetic, made sure that the new store features stunning hues and its architecture is highlighted by monotone accents and design elements that resonate with luxury and grandeur. Plush carpets, curated artifacts, and more adorn the interior of the store. We catch up with Anushree Reddy about her latest venture, the new collection, and future plans.

Anushree Reddy





What was the inspiration behind opening a second store in Hyderabad?

For me, it is important to try new things. It has been 10 years since I started my label. I felt designing prêt was more difficult than designing bridal, as I have been doing bridal for a decade now. There is a market for people who are in their late 20s and early 30s who want to dress stylish yet modest in Hyderabad. The 5,100 sq ft store spread over three stories is an answer to that gap in the market. The ground floor is dedicated to bespoke wear and upstairs is a collection of exclusive saris and ready-to-wear ensembles.

Ivory cape ensemble

What sort of collection should we expect?

One should expect a perfect bridesmaid’s outfit, prêt resort wear for a destination wedding, fun wear for evening cocktails, and sundowners — right off the rack. The collection features six key prints for the season that derives inspiration from Savannah and the tropical regions of India. The prints beautifully render stories of tropical lives featuring hand-painted elements like zebra, pomegranate, corn, tropical flowers, snakes, bugs, etc. The silhouettes on the other hand are beautifully designed keeping in mind the current trends. The collection has easy kaftans/ kaf-dresses, summer kurta, cape sets, and draped cruise dresses in beautiful chiffons, cotton, crepe, and organza. It’s a new universe suiting all body types in hues like tangerines, ivory, sky blue, emerald, black and dark blue.



What are your future plans?

The website for my prêt collection is next on my agenda, it will be live soon. Next is the menswear collection at the flagship store. Also, I am researching Kanjeevaram weaves and how I can bring them to the forefront as a modern choice. Being a South Indian, I want young brides to look glamorous wearing Kanjeevaram saris as well. I have my hands full.