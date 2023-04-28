Sitaraa's latest collection Mahua celebrates womanhood

Sitaraa, a young Indian label that celebrates local strengths, engages native offerings and creates a stronghold in a beautiful mix of contemporary and traditional fashion, has recently launched its latest collection titled Mahua. The collection is a celebration of ever-lasting womanhood and features a range of pristine ivory canvases in silk, poplin, and linen, decked with floral motifs, foliage abstracts, chevron symmetries, and geometric patterns. Also read: Visit these finest jewellery brands in Kolkata for their Akshay Tritiya offerings

Designer Shikha Nanda is dedicated to creating fashion that is timeless, effortless, and easy to wear. Her attention to detail and commitment to using the best materials and techniques have earned her line a loyal following of customers who appreciate the brand’s unique aesthetic. Whether you are looking for everyday wear or something for a special occasion, the Mahua collection is sure to have something that will catch your eye. Her new array is different from her previous collections as she says, “Mahua is contemporary everyday wear with playful silhouettes and abstract, bold motifs which are very easy to wear anytime of the day. The previous collection was more into traditional silhouettes with embellishments and embroideries.”



Shikha informs us that she drew inspiration from the beauty of nature and the wildflowers. She feels that the abstract floral and wildflower motifs used in the collection are a testament to her love for nature and her creative flair. This collection, she says, is designed for women who are free-spirited, confident, and unapologetically themselves.



The colour palette used in the Mahua collection is mostly whites and off-whites with a pop of happy colours like fuchsia, red, blue, yellow, and emeralds. The fabrics used are linen, poplin, and silk, which add to the collection’s light and

airy vibe.



Rs 13,500 onwards.

At Evoluzione. Also

available online.