COVER: Channel traditional chic vibes during Pujas like actress Katha Nandi

With the Pujas having officially begun today, the sartorial tone has been set firmly and like every year, this year too, the traditional and handloom creations will rule the fashion scene, albeit with a twist in the tale. With minimalism and comfort taking the front seat, the millennial trendsetters are settling for easy vibes when it comes to dressing up for the Pujas.

Indulge too, shows you how to pick and choose your festive garb in a way that complements you, doesn’t weigh you down and keeps you easy breezy through all four days of activities. When it comes to Puja looks, saris top the list of Indo-ethnic, ethnic and fusion looks and this year we have an emerging yet tasteful homegrown label, Indu By Jayita, that specialises in handloom saris from remote corners of Odisha to depict the four understated festive styles. Curated by designer Jayita Shaw and styled by Utsab Ganguly, the curation looks stunning on young actress Katha Nandi with her smouldering beauty adding to the oomph.

A baiga cotton from Chattisgarh

We have enhanced and completed the ensembles with minimal silver pieces and used all things earthy and natural to underscore sustainability and love for nature. Designed and handmade by Sayak Chakraborty, these exquisite and dainty pieces from his label Jalsaghar Calcutta elevated the looks in a subtly elegant manner. Here are the four looks for you to emulate during the Pujas and look as gorgeous as Katha. Also, we chat with Jayita to learn more about her label, her collection and all things sari.

Tell us about your Puja sari collection.

Our new festive occasion collection for 2023 consists of a few regional cotton fabrics from Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Chattisgarh. There are silks from Odisha, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, and pure handwoven fine Jamdanis from Bangladesh.

Since I work with several National Award-winning weavers and NGOs across the country, the idea is to imbibe whatever they try to convey through their art.

I am not a person who tries to follow trends and I always choose saris which appeal to my senses and which will make my clients stand apart from the crowd in terms of colours, textures and motifs.

Beherampuri double palla sari

What are timeless saris?

Regional weaves are always fashionable, gorgeous and timeless. They always look good on any occasion including weddings. For instance, a bride wearing a Paithani or Kanjeevaram for her wedding will always look good.

How can one accessorise handwoven saris?

Handwoven saris could always be accessorized with silver or gold jewellery and now, with people becoming more experimental you can even pair them up with sneakers, sport shoes, boots, broad leather belts, high heels, jeans, crop tops, shirts, big shades or high neck tops – the options are a plenty.

What should a festive wardrobe comprise?

Given the humid weather prevailing in our country, festive wardrobes should always have cotton and khadi saris like ikkat, telia, ponduru, kotpad and a few Odisha weaves like kotpad, Ganjam Bomkai, dolabedi or dongria cotton, a Bengali white saree with red woven border which is a traditional favourite, a kanjeevaram silk sari, balucharis from Benaras which are currently trending, and tussar bhujodi from Gujarat.

Baiga cotton sari from Chattisgarh

How has the sari evolved as a garment?

In terms of designs and textures, I would say that handwoven saris have evolved a lot. It’s a very exciting time for sari lovers and artisans alike as not only are our age-old weaves being preserved and revived, but new patterns are also emerging out of blending the traditional weaves with new textures, designs, colours and so on.

In particular, I would like to talk about the development of a client base, who prefer fine and soft silk, khadi and cotton saris. At the same time, there is also a client base who prefer coarse cotton saris like Kotpad Ganjam Bomkai.

In terms of designs too, there has been considerable development in the last few years. New designs like several tribal motifs, and geometric designs are gaining popularity along with traditional naksha or kalka "paar" or border saris that were an integral part of the history of Bengal's woven saris.

There is a demand for innovative saris, and the artisans are finally able to experiment with different fabrics, textures, designs and colours - bringing out completely new and innovative creations into the market.

Also, it is worthwhile to mention the increasing popularity of customization and personalization of saris based on the individual preferences of the customer. Artisans and designers now provide the option to choose specific colours, patterns, and embellishments. This trend has made handcrafted saris more accessible and appealing to those seeking a unique and personalized fashion statement.

Beherampuri double palla sari

What are the trending colours this festive season?

In terms of colours, indigo is very popular nowadays. Natural dyes like haritaki, aparajita, shiuli/parijat, palash are being blended or mixed and are being used in saris all over India.

Your upcoming collections?

They will include fine hand-spun cotton saris from Bengal, hand block print kalamkari from Ponduru in Andhra Pradesh, Kotpad, Dolabedi, Ganjam Bomkai and Firbi Bomkai from Odisha, natural dye handwoven hand-spun Ponduru Cotton from Andhra Pradesh, Ikkat and Telia inspired Ikkat from Telengana. There will also be silks like kanchipurams, Behrampuri silks, Tussar Bhujodi and Gopalpur Tussar from Odisha.

Rust and blue kotpad sari

Sultry and talented young actress Katha Nandi tell us about her festive choices and plans.

How excited are you about pujas this year?

Like always I am thrilled and excited about the Pujas. I always look forward to spending time with family and friends during this time of the year. No matter how much work I have I try to take a break during the Pujas to enjoy, have good food and great time with close ones.

How will you spend the Pujas this time?

Last Puja was a bit challenging as my father had to undergo dialysis and stay in the hospital. However, this year, I'm really looking forward to having him with me to seek Maa Durga’s blessings.

What have you bought this Pujas?

A sari paired with a matching silver necklace is a must.

What are your Puja fashion choices for the four days?

I've carefully selected four exquisite handloom saris — one for each day. I've opted for a stunning black jamdani for Ashtami, and a vibrant red and white taant for Dashami.

What are your daily fashion choices?

Saris are my go-to choices without a doubt. They perfectly balance comfort and elegance.

What kind of accessories do you prefer?

Junk Jewellery and silver necklaces hold a special place in my heart.

A maroon Telia Ikat sari

What kind of makeup and hairstyles do you prefer during Puja and weddings?

I usually let my hair flow naturally. Despite its straight texture, I love experimenting with gentle curls, chopstick curls, and even a touch of crimping.

Makeup is always natural for me with kohled eyes and a small bindi at times.

Occasion wear wardrobe must-haves?

Saris are my first love, but I also keep a long skirt and some baggy jeans handy for those special moments.

Style tips for readers?

Style should be like a second skin. The more comfortable you are with yourself, the more your inner beauty radiates.

