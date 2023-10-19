Experience the authentic taste of Bengal at Aamra Prabashi Durgotsav 2023

For three days of the Pujo (October 21 to October 23), a community lunch in the form of bhog prasad will be offered to all attendees

Aamra Prabashi is all set to celebrate Thane’s largest Durgotsav at Hiranandani Estate, Thane from October 19 to 24, blending great festive food, entertainment and cultural engagements. The lake city’s biggest Durga Puja Fest by scale, Aamra Prabashi Durgotsav 2023 captures the changing face of Bengali culture with glimpses of traditional Bengal amalgamated with the contemporary face of Bengal.

It will also provide an epicurean adventure for connoisseurs by curating a host of special food menus specifically crafted in line with the culinarily potent atmosphere of Durga Puja.

Pabda Jhaal

A large section of the bustling Pujo ground is specially dedicated to food stalls, which serve everything from the quintessential Pujo fare of fish fry, cutlets of every kind (chicken, mutton, fish, prawn, crab), Kathi rolls of every kind, biryani, momos, noodles, kebabs, chicken fry to the more elaborate delicacies like Luchi (fried disks of flour), Kosha Mangsho (roasted mutton), paratha and chicken chaap, Mishti Pulao (sweet rice dish), Illish Maacher Paturi (salmon in mustard sauce), Daab Chingri (tiger prawns with tender coconut) and much more.

In addition to the enormous variety of non-vegetarian food, the festival also has much to offer for vegetarians, such as Radhabollobhi-alur Dom (baby potatoes in a creamy tomato gravy), Motorshutir Kochuri (puff pastries stuffed with green peas), Mochar Chop (tender banana flower), Channar Dalna (Cottage cheese koftas in a tomato-based light gravy), and more. In addition to savoury fare, authentic Bengali sweets of every kind will also be available at the Puja pandal.

Fish fry

For three days of the Pujo (October 21 to October 23), a community lunch in the form of bhog prasad will be offered to all attendees. This will comprise a special Khichuri that is made with a rice variety called Gobindobhog, mung dal and served with a side of assorted fritters like Beguni (brinjal fry) and a side dish called Labda (a mishmash of vegetables).

If the tantalizing aroma of authentic Bengali delicacies, weren’t enough to evoke cherished memories and transport you back in time, the cultural engagements would certainly satiate the intellectual and artistic appetite. The evening gala promises to be a spectacular affair, featuring live performances by the illustrious Poushali Banerjee, a Guinness Book of World Records awardee, and the venerable Bollywood legend, Sudesh Bhosale.

In addition to these captivating performances, Aamra Prabashi Durgotsav will also host a diverse array of exhibits from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai. Exciting activities for children of all ages have also been planned to ensure every member of the family is entertained.

October 19-24, 10 am onwards. At Hiranandani Estate, Thane

Meal for two: approximately INR 800



