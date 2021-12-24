From Swarovski hairbands, woolen saris to tropical garden-inspired dinner sets, our pick of exquisite gift options this holiday season

Tropical retreat

Inspired from a tropical garden, the dinner set from Address Home’s features exotic palms, floral motifs and wildlife. In soft pastel shades of pink, green and blue come the Le Jardin Dinner Set to make your get-togethers more stylish. The set comprises six dinner plates, six quarter plates, six portion bowls, one medium bowl, one small bowl and one round platter. Price Rs 38,660. Available online.

Feel the chill

Along with the gifting season, it’s also winter. Anavila’s Alchi woollen sari doubles up as a gorgeous and effective gift option. What’s more, it comes with a piece of matching blouse fabric. Price Rs 32,000. Available online.



Wonder clutch

Made using eco-friendly leather, the Devina Juneja Leaf Handle Clutch has leaves scattered on the bag along with a metal handle, also covered with leaves, making this bag the perfect choice of gift to the fashionista in your group. Price Rs 5,900. Available online.



What is your rashi!

Millennials who are into astrology and tarot, here’s a perfect gift from the Joker&Witch accessories brand. They have come up with a new collection of 18k gold plated zodiac inspired creation — bracelets, rings and necklaces — a personal touch for sure! Price Rs 4,247. Available online.



Power dressing

Holidays and gifting go hand in hand, so why not pamper your lady love with this emerald draped dress from designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection? The halter neck draped dress with metallic details is sure to be a head-turner at a party. Price `48,000. Available at the store and online.



Happy feet

The Ripley Zipper Boots from Escaro Royale are perfect to awaken your spirit for wanderlust this holiday season. Designed in Milan, Italy and made in India, it truly brings the world to your feet. Price Rs 9,999. Available online.



Turquoise jewellery

If gifting a piece of exquisite jewellery is on your mind, then look no further than the necklace and earring set titled Ramona from Joules by Radhika. The set is the right mix of traditional and contemporary aesthetics adorned with mother of pearl, corals, turquoise and green agate beads. Price Rs 20,613. Available online.



Crystal power

Swarovski Holiday collection awakens our inner child and ignites memories. From home décor to jewellery, there’s a gift for everyone. We loved the white star rhodium-plated hairband the most. Price Rs 27,900. Available online.



