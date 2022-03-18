Holi Special: Curated list of beauty essentials after the celebration

While Holi is all about great fun with colours, delicious food and time with friends and family — one does concede that there are a slew of skin and hair care issues that one faces post celebrations! Choosing the right products becomes essential for your recovery to ensure that your skin and hair is rejuvenated effectively. Our curated list of essential products hopes to deliver just that and could very well be part of your self care routine otherwise too.

Kiss from a rose

The Forest Essentials’ Light Hydrating Facial Gel Pure Rosewater soothes, refreshes and moisturises the skin. It is a blend of naturally hydrating rosewater, cucumber extracts and aloe vera gel — when infused with wheat germ extracts and floral water it acts as a natural humectant which replenishes the skin’s moisture. Make sure to add it to your list for Holi care. Rs 1,650, available online.

Promise of papaya

Deyga’s Body Scrub which is made with pomegranate and papaya helps remove dead cells, reduce blackheads, lighten a tan and removes impurities. It polishes the skin and cleanses the pores thoroughly to provide a healthy glow and dirt-free skin — a must for post Holi pampering. Rs 370, available online.

Go bananas

Indalo’s Banana Hibiscus Moisturising Shampoo with Vitamin E and Shea Butter is best for dry and frizzy hair, especially after Holi colours have wreaked havoc on your tresses. It contains shea butter and hibiscus, which reduce dryness and damage to hair follicles, while also making your strands smooth and silky. Incidentally, bananas contain minerals that can help your hair grow thicker and stronger, as well as aid your body synthesise collagen. Rs 399, available online.

Oil it right

Brillare’s Oil Shots come in three variants — Heavy Moisturising Oil Shots, Hair Fall Control Oil Shots and Dandruff Control Oil Shots. Add them to your Holi hair care routine for ultimate protection from harsh colours. Rs 795, available online.



Cocoa rocks

RAS Luxury Oils Restore Repairing & Brightening Skin Moisturiser Balm for dry dull skin with jasmine, licorice and cocoa butter is the ultimate partner post a Holi party. A healthy dose of this will make sure your skin is getting repaired after an overdose of colour. Rs 1,790, available online.

Rice up

Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Rice Water is rich in amino acids, making skin bright, firm and clear. Power packed with plant-derived Squalane, natural caffeine and vitamin E to soothe skin and prevent inflammation, this is a must have during Holi. Rs 799, available online.

Berry good

Mellow’s Berry Shampoo is a versatile hair cleanser inspired by Ayurveda. The natural ingredients in this hair cleanser make it perfect for healthy hair, especially post Holi. It has berry leaves, which are rich in antioxidant vitamins, that promote hair growth and repair damaged follicles due to Holi colours. The shampoo also has hibiscus that gives you voluminous and strong hair. Rs 350, available online.

Tress talk

Zyropathy’s hair oil will stimulate and normalise scalp circulation this Holi season. It also checks hair loss and greying and makes your strands thick and strong. Not only that, Zyro hair oil acts as a hair vitaliser, eases stress, and promotes sound sleep. Try this product and ensure your hair health to have a happy Holi weekend. Rs 250, available online.

Moringa magic

Just Herbs’ Mace-Moringa Rejuvenating Body Butter uses oil extracted from the seeds of Moringa tree known for its antioxidant and skin friendly properties. It is rich in omega 3 & 6 and is full of fatty acids which help skin retain moisture and fight ageing. Get this and you are all set to face those harsh colours this Holi. Rs 836, available online.

— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @reshmi190488