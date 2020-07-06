Jewellery brand Michelle Alexander from Kolkata is rooted in vintage aesthetics but is as edgy as it comes. This label was started by brother-sister duo Rohan and Mihika Agarwal started with the idea of creating high-quality statement jewellery. And they are back with the collection called, Back in Time, after their operations were halted for a while due to the pandemic.



Statement neckpiece



Fashion for the siblings is more of a self-taught endeavour and they did thorough research before coming up with the brand last year. Their stories of travel influenced their designs too. “Our aesthetics can be defined as incomplete works of art, with carefully crafted imperfections that lend these pieces an antiquated look,” explains Rohan. He further elaborates that it was a trip to Italy where the neo-classical art and architecture he saw that shaped his sense of fashion even more. “What would someone wear while taking a Gandola ride in Venice, I would often ask myself,” says Rohan. We think these classy accessories look best when paired with a monochrome outfit to elevate the style quotient. What we like is how their site allows you to shop according to your personality, or your mood. So one can spot different sections like Bold, Bohemian, Art-obsessed, Queen and Everyday divisions. Get that neckpiece inspired by Audrey Hepburn or Marilyn Monroe if you please! However, the latest designs feature drop earrings, cocktail rings in link chain charm bracelets predominantly in the gold-tone finish with occasional pear accessories as well.







Rs 1,999 onwards.

Available online.