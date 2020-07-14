Baroda-based jewellery designer Eesha Zaveri started creating accessories as early as 2010 with only beads back then. After finishing her graduation in fashion and lifestyle accessories at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Gandhinagar, she started her brand in 2013.

Eesha Zaveri

“I think I have been making jewellery as soon as I learnt how to make basic wire and bead jewellery in my standard summer holidays after the board exams in the standard ten,” shares Eesha who has created jewellery that’s been donned by several B’town A-listers such as Anushka Sharma, Sonali Bendre and Katrina Kaif.

Pop colours

Over the years, we noticed that her aesthetics or even the choice of materials she dabbles in has changed and become more experimental, just like her motifs. She has also incorporated silver, enamel art and gold-plated jewellery as well. Her new collection called Transportation Tales features earrings of various kinds that are influenced by the Mumbai kaali peeli taxis -in black onyx and yellow enamel - cycles and even hot air balloons. There are jhumkis and hoops featuring motifs of these and Eesha’s attention to detail is noticed in these designs.

Bicycle motifs

We spotted some of the car jhumkis with a pop of rose quartz and kaali peeli taxis statement pieces crafted from black onyx with a dash of yellow enamel as well. These pieces can enhance your style quotient several folds if you are aiming for understated glamour and sporting an outfit in monochrome. There’s a particularly striking earring with bicycle motif and dropdown chains as well.“I love playing with colours and want to make fun and lightweight jewellery that does not weigh one down,” says the 31-year-old who is working on the collection with her Jaipur-based artisans.

She has also introduced pastels in her collection for the first time. Her curated collection also includes Blue Pottery Necklaces in her repertoire crafted from stone, metal and glass beads that are available in hues like aquamarine blue and burnt orange. Eesha also informs that there's been a new introduction of earrings in pastels - the Nude and Blue Drop Silver earrings for instance.



Available online.

`600 onwards.