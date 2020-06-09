Brazillian footwear label Melissa has launched a monsoon edit that can help the fashionistas navigate the rains a little better, and stylishly so. One can expect a fresh and vibrant fusion of colours. There are comfortable slip-ons with simple contours, sneakers with chromatic flow and boots in various styles. You might remember the label for creating ‘jelly’ footwear - made from recyclable plastic.

These boots are made for walking



Ruchi Sally, the managing director of Melissa India informs, “The fact that these shoes are crafted from a patented material called Melflex adds to the unique edge as it lends the shoes the property of elasticity, makes them waterproof and hypo-allergenic,” shares If sustainable fashion is your go-to, you would also like the fact that the shoes are vegan and 100% recyclable plastic.







We learnt that Melissa, that was founded in 1979 is also known for their collaborations including one with famous architect Zaha Hadid and the iconic French Designer Jean Paul-Gaultier. The label is known for its sustainable approach. Over the years it has gained favour with the fashionistas, not only for their youthful styles but their sustainable approach. “Being part of the solution, we not only create fashion out of plastic, but we also re-use, recycle and care for resources,” informs Ruchi.





The latest collection is called Color Me. These shoes do exude quite a bit of shine, so if tan leather boots are what you were looking for, this line isn’t for you. We like the fact that this footwear is more dramatic than subtle - after all, one wouldn’t mind colourful flipflops or boots during this drab weather. They have a whole host of rain boots - styles from ankle to knee length for more rainy days.





Available online. Rs 4,000 onwards.