If you are looking to shop for sustainable streetwear ensembles, chances are you might not be flooded with options. It was this paucity that moved city-based fashion entrepreneur, Varun Bansal, to ideate and create his brand Vrone. As a shopper, Varun felt he could do with more Indian options when it comes to streetwear. “The concept of blending hip-hop aesthetics with an eco-conscious approach is what I wanted to do. It was upsetting to learn that the fashion industry is the second-largest polluter in the world,” says the 22-year-old, whose family has been into apparel-making for about three decades now.

From Nature Is The Future

Varun was averse to the idea of including any polyester and stuck to organic cotton while creating the outfits for the debut collection, Nature Is The Future. These pieces can be styled in versatile fashion, whether you choose to wear them at a casual day event or during a glitzy cocktail party. The website went live a couple of days ago, giving his future patrons a glimpse of what’s on offer. While women can check out an array of hoodies, oversized t-shirts and joggers, men can opt for sweatshirts, tees and hoodies as well. With the advent of a slight nip in the air, the ladies can check out the full-sleeved sweatshirts in solid colours like red. The baby pink jogger can be a stylish addition to the wardrobe as well and goes well with solid overalls, pullovers, paired with sneakers.



We do wish there were more colours to pick from. The men too can look for similar styles in colours like grey and blue. Although the clothes are divided into gendered sections, most of the styles seem unisex, so feel free to browse through all the sections and get the shade you want.



Available online. Rs 1,999 onwards.