A Parisian holiday under the current circumstances may not be possible, but that shouldn’t stop you from dressing up as the French would do!. Delhi-based label, Trisara by Tarushree Arora, has launched two new collections, Parisian D'Esprit and Capsule Collection 2020, that offers ensembles inspired by the fashion one would see in the streets of Paris. The Delhi-based designer who helms the five-year-old label, says “Both our collections derive its inspiration from the diverse French culture which encapsulates the vibrant hues, breath-taking nature, enchanting history, and remarkable architecture, giving the designs a vintage edge.”

Vintage vibes!



The Capsule Collection 2020, we notice offers prêt that is breathable but slightly heavy on frills and dramatic sleeves. The predominant colours include while, olive, blue and maroon. We like Parisian D'Esprit for its sophistication and androgynous cuts but feminine too in its own way. The dramatic flair fits in much better in this collection rather than the previous one. There’s a co-ord in black with a striped top and a flared pants that stands out. A fringed pantsuit with bold organza and grill shoulders in lighter steel blue hue steals the show. Also, do check out their off-shoulder top with flared pants in beige gold fluid organza paired with a trench. These outfits certainly look red carpet-worthy. The best bit is that one can choose a co-ord that could totally be an extension of one's individual style because the varieties are so many.“I believe every girl should feel classy and fabulous at any time of the day and therefore I design outfits that are chic, high on style, and can easily be worn at work, dinners, or at a night out with friends,” says the 34-year-old and a graduate of London College of Fashion





Available online.

Rs 5,000 onwards.