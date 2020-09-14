Designer Ankita Bansal became a household name right after the much-talked-about show, Indian Matchmaking, released on Netflix. Her relatable story and search for a life partner apart, it did give her label more recognition too! “I am still absorbing most of it, every time I think okay I can take a little moment to myself. We are back to work and I am grateful for all the love that has come our way,” says Ankita, talking about her experience on the show.

Ankita and Gayatri Bansal



After the show, the 30-year-old New Delhi–based Ankita who helms the label THERE! along with her sister Gayatri Mallika Bansal has come up with a brand new collection. The duo doesn’t have a design degree but they are clued into the wearability factor of the ensembles which defines the aesthetics of their brand. They specialise in outfits crafted from denim. “Clothes have always been a way of being able to express ourselves, and to have grown up in an environment where you'd see your mother play with fabric, we were always fascinated by it,” says Gayatri.

Redefining denim

The sisters started their brand around three years ago when both of them were at the crossroads of their career, hence it was a perfect time for something new. “Both of us have always known we wanted to do something of our own, specifically to do with fabrics,” says Ankita.



Their latest collection is called Hauwa. When we ask the sisters about the meaning and history behind the term, we learn that it means the first woman or Eve in Arabic. “It also happens to be the name of a woman, now a pen pal who we met post-Indian Matchmaking on the internet. The day I got to know the meaning of her name, I'd told her there and then that this is what our next collection would be called,” says Ankita. The collection predominantly features shades of blue, green, tones of neons with a mix of tie and die. We notice that embroidery and beadwork have been used playfully and we like the anti-fit cuts. The duo tried to redefine denim and create designs with neons and subtle embroidery. It does look casual and dressy at the same time and it can be hard to do so with denim as the fabric does have its limitations. But the sisters mostly manage to definitely give it a street style meet high-street look!



Rs 2,500 onwards.

Available online.

Pictures: Shivam Pathak and Vidushi Gupta

