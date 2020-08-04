The Park Chennai certainly knows how to stay in tune with the times. Their latest menu is inspired by Netflix’s most talked-about show-of-the-moment Indian Matchmaking! Expect 'perfect pairings' like Sinful French Toast and forest berry compote and other more layered and textured offerings ranging from The Crunchy Match (a Broccoli and corn salad) and The Lean and Light Match (Chicken teriyaki bowl with Japanese sticky rice).

A wink to popular references from the show, the bottom of the menu cheekily reads: 'The food is based on our in-house astrologer's advice for good health and 'uncompromised' immunity. We are 'flexible' to accommodate our guest's requests.' For this week alone, even the hotel's phone number has been dubbed 'Sima Aunty's helpline' - a salute to the show's star matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai.

Available from August 5 to 9. Takeaway or delivery.