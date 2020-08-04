Here’s a chance to sharpen your cooking skills in a session led by none other than Sashi Cheliah, the 2018 winner of MasterChef Australia. Conosh, the platform that hosts elaborate meals cooked by home chefs in their dining rooms, has roped in the Indian-origin chef for a virtual masterclass on his famous Pandan Panna Cotta.



Raised in Singapore, Sashi moved to Australia in 2011. He likes experimenting with Indian, Malaysian and Chinese food. During the season in which he was a contestant on MasterChef, Sashi was the first in the history of the show to win two immunity pins. After winning the title, Sashi set up his restaurant Gaja by Sashi, which serves Asian-inspired food.



In the workshop, participants can learn how to make Pandan Panna Cotta, with macadamia crumb and palm sugar caramel. Sashi will also give tips on the best cooking temperature for panna cotta, how to make a perfect crumb with macadamia nuts and ideal plating for desserts.



Rs.399. August 8, 12.30 pm.

