Swatch's swanky new range of Bioceramic watches are a unique mix of ceramic and bio-sourced plastic. With two-thirds ceramic, one-third bio-sourced plastic, Bioceramic is both resilient and resistant with a silk-like touch — uniting the best of both worlds.

Big Bold Bioceramic by Swatch

The 47mm diameter case, deep and architecturally structured, provides plenty of room to appreciate the pure and refined Bioceramic characteristics to the fullest. There are five colours to choose from: the classic design statements black and white, the “colour of the year” grey, optimistic sky-blue and new power-pink. Big Bold in Bioceramic is a smooth, pure and substantial design piece, reduced to the max to allow the new material to be fully enjoyed thanks to the signature “see-through” Swatch attitude. The bracelet, glass and loops are made from bio-sourced plastic.

Big Bold Bioceramic by Swatch

Always looking for ways to push the envelope when it comes to design, materials and technology, Bioceramic by Swatch marks yet another benchmark in the brand’s innovation journey. By the end of 2021, all key Swatch product lines will further explore the use of Bioceramic.

The collection launches globally by April 15, 2021.

Price: Rs 9,605 for all