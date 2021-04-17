Featuring soft watercolours and pastel shades, celebrated designer Seema Gujral's summer collection Lumière is all about spreading light and colour across the world with a hope for a more colourful and spirited tomorrow.

Seema Gujral's edit Lumiere

The new collection is for the woman of today, headstrong and unstoppable, and draws inspiration from that inner light one possesses. "It's all about challenging yourself to embrace that inner ‘ Lumière ’ to take on the world and be who you truly are. Finding beauty and hope in colours and the bright light of summer, the new collection is a celebration of life in itself," tells Gujral.

This summer-ready collection features soft watercolours and pastel shades and the colour palette is built on a foundation of nature and its motley of colours and bountiful flora. From soft pinks, whites and peaches to vibrant yellows, reds and greys, the tones are varied and vibrant.

The garments stand out for the fine craftsmanship and intricate detailing including bead tassels on the blouses, pearl and sequin embroidery strewn across an array of silhouettes. This collection's USP lies in fine hand-done mirror appliqué work and bold florals to complement the season. The couturier has also experimented with various silhouettes and cuts to create ensembles that are unique and timeless.

“Inspired by the light we all possess within, the woman of today radiates her light with the world and that’s what pushed me to create this collection. The aim was to instantly brighten up everyone's mood with splashes of colours and happiness," adds Gujral.

