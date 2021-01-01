Label Omaana Jaipure, that recently launched their latest collection at Deccan Story in Hyderabad stands out because of the sheer attention to detail. They are chic with modern cuts, yet some of the outfits from the collection are rooted in tradition - for instance their easy-to-wear salwars paired with aesthetically-pleasing dupattas.





Minimal aesthetics

“We always want the cuts to be unique,” shares Dipti Jain who helms the 6-year-old label. What makes the collection stand out are the flamboyant pleats and balloon silhouettes that are high-fashion but does not weigh you down and allows freedom of movement. We understand that Dipti has an affinity for minimalist designs and clean cuts. This choice of weaves - pure cotton, cotton silk and Chanderi add to the wearability factor as well.

Orange Free Spirit Kaftan







Varying necklines

Their new collection Dhoop Chaw, that translates into light and shade, offers Indian and Indo-Western ensembles in earthy hues like orange and olive. “We have carefully designed our garments with our signature essential gota detailing to enhance the look and comfort of the wearer,” informs the Jaipur-based designer. These outfits can also be layered easily for when the mercury dips.

Chic and classy





For instance, look out for their Mint Mastani Angrakha Anarkali paired with sharara pants and dupatta. The V-neckline with exquisite zari work elevates the outfit. We like how Dipti has tried to keep up variety in choices. For instance, the salwars in the repertoire are quite different from their Orange Free Spirit Kaftan with Pant. It is a stylish daywear with boxy fits that can be paired with sneakers to add a street style element. Also, look out for their Maroon Boho Balloon Dress with a U-neckline and elegant full-sleeves apt for the present winters.





