It would be a good idea to begin your much-anticipated end of 2020 with a hint of sparkle. And as far as elevating your outfits with a subtle hint of bling goes, we have you sorted. Delhi-based Netra Jain recently unveiled her statement jewellery label Runway Ritual, after working on it throughout the lockdown. Her well-crafted trinkets are made by over 300 artisans based out of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “While deciding the look and ethos of the brand, I knew I wanted to engage with local artisans. I wanted to use their traditional expertise with my knowledge of modern jewellery,” says Netra, a graduate in accessory design from National Institute of Fashion Technology. She helms the label with her husband, Varun Jain, and is quite knowledgeable about the trends as she has earlier worked with labels like Accessorize, Aldo, Anthropologie, and Ann Taylor. When we look at her Party Edit collection, we like the sophisticated finish of these pieces.

Luna Seed Hoop Earrings

Her earrings are quirky without ever being over the-top. For instance, the Luna Seed Hoop Earring, set in matt gold offers just a subtle element of bling. While Fly Me To The Moon is a pair of oversized dragonfly earrings, for those days when you want to step out in style wearing monochrome, with just one statement piece that could be a conversation starter.

Fly Me To The Moon

What they are also coming up with to launch is a dedicated repertoire to DIY charm jewellery, where she will offer neckpieces, starting with the first letter of your name, for instance, rendered in the gold-plated finish. One must also look out for the embellished scarves from their repertoire. Made from fabrics like faux suede and satin, they indeed offer a luxurious feel. These handcrafted scarves are perfect for parties as they are woven with zardosi technique and boast a subtle hint of shimmer because of Swarovski crystals.

Available online. Rs 1,500 onwards for the earrings.