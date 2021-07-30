Tiger & Twig upcycles denim and gives them a new lease of life with embroidery and painting

Tiger and Twig is a new label, that not only concentrates on making upcycling stylish but attempts to be gender-neutral as well. Founder Pooja Shah shares that the label is a balance between drama, functionality and sustainability.

“Shapes, lines, patterns, combinations and textures are super fascinating to me,” shares the Mumbai-based founder who launched the label a few months ago. Although an optometrist before, she decided to study fashion from Istituto Marangoni, Milan before the launch of her own label. “During the course, I learnt a lot about the future of design. Fashion made me happy but I knew it had to be relevant in the larger scheme of things,” she shares, adding that she was soon asking questions about how the fashion industry functions.

Pooja Shah



She admits that finding an equilibrium between ethics and aesthetics was hard for her. But that gave her the impetus to start a brand with eco-friendly practices. She started by tweaking and upcycling what she already owned. Her new collection has several designs where one can see an amalgamation of embroidery and hand- painting. The Artisanship Denim (mom jeans) is one that stands out. “It’s like wearing a piece of art because each piece takes about four days to come to life,” shares Pooja. She also experimented with linen fabric this time because she believes a well-rounded collection should have comfortable clothing. Given the months spent indoors during the lockdown, most people have become accustomed to wearing easy-breezy outfits at home. “Now that everything is slowly resuming we don’t have many formal options which are functional and still make you look put together,” she elaborates, giving an idea about what one can expect from her designs.

Upcycled Denim jacket



She often creates her pieces from rejected clothing material. Hence, some of the pieces of the collection have limited sizing. “We try reviving our pieces with hand painting and hand embroidery and refrain from using plastic buttons or embellishments unless it is already a part of the garment,” shares Pooja.

We also recommend that you check out the ‘Upcycle Your Own’ section on the site where one can send them a pair of their own denim or a jacket and have it upcycled. “That way, we can help increase the lifespan of a garment and also cater to all sizes with our design,” says the designer, signing off.



Rs 2,000 upwards. Available online.

