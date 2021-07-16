Arunima Gupta is making the most of upcycling and creating capsule collections from old outfits

What started as a passion project for Delhi-based Arunima Gupta, soon evolved into an upcycled label called Flipitt. Recently, an Instagram reel where the designer showed the making of a corset top from a sari garnered over 100,000 views! “I started the label after watching thrift flip videos online last year.

Turning an existing garment which one might not use and making it into something new is exciting to say the least,” elaborates the 20-year-old who often creates new ensembles from factory rejects.

Noor Corset Blouse

However, the very first small drop she debuted with was an edition of corsets from her mother’s sari, and co-ords (matched sets) from old kurtas that she unveiled shortly after. Arunima comes up with periodic drops with new designs that are quite sustainable as well.

Bhumi top

Her new capsule edit features upcycled crop tops in various hues — from pastels to bold pink. One of the new outfits worth checking out is Bhumi — a block-printed top that comes in a corset fit. One of the other designs that stand out is the Rangeela Tie Up Top, created by repurposing a dupatta. This unique top features a front tie-up and has prominent shades of fuchsia and blue. “Also look out for the puffed sleeve crop tops paired with flowing skirts that come in elegant prints,” adds the designer who is also working on making new outfits from old pairs of denim trousers.

However, what really makes her brand stand out is the bespoke element. She creates customised collections for her patrons from old clothing that they wish to recycle.

Available online.

A personalised collection with the customisation of six garments is around Rs 3,800 for each customer.

