Style Junkiie’s latest collection A Summer’s Day is a take on the nostalgic family holidays and our mother’s colourful summer wardrobes when easy and versatile pieces in bright hues of light effervescent colours ruled our closets.

With this line, the brand has paid special attention to detailing and reviving the Indian technique of tie and dye called bandhani or bandhej. There is a perfect marriage of colour and print imitating the play of vivid colours of the flora and fauna that surround us. A unique, modern digital spin has been lent to bandhini, the tie-dye pattern by blending it with diamond motifs and traditional embroidery. Ornamental usage of the textile design pattern called the ambi buta, a teardrop-shaped motif with a curved upper end, has been a constant representation in this collection.

Along with this, there are handmade tassels that add a pop of colour or playfulness to each outfit. Fabrics used are sheer, lightweight, drapey flowy chiffons and crepes. The line is meant for that bed to beach vibe, with flowy and airy ensembles incorporating asymmetrical hemlines.

The summer collection has a burst of colours like lime green, hot pink, dandelion yellow, mango, cloudy grey or black and white. Easy to layer up or down with maxi dresses that are both sheer and opaque, there are distinctive relaxed trousers that can be mixed and matched with pieces from the whole line-up.

Special mention for the denims, that are effortless to layer up or wear on their own. The inclusion of belts to tie-up printed slips with sheers or flirty mini drop-waist dresses for cocktail evenings, adds that glamour element to the line. The signature one-shouldered kaftans have a subtle placement of embroidery and tassels to make these ensembles truly go from day to night.