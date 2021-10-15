Diermeiss’ new collection draws inspiration from the hues of the night sky

From the hues of the night sky to an emphasis on power styling — Kumari Jyoti aka The Dragon Lady’s latest collection, The Protector of the Sky, under the label Diermeiss is high on the element of drama. Diermeiss is an exclusive menswear luxury retail brand inspired by the mythical ‘dragons’. Dragons are sublime yet powerful, gentle yet strong and mystical, and that’s also the language and philosophy of the brand. Jyoti is the CEO, creative director and founder of Diermeiss by the Dragon Lady. Jyoti brings over five years of experience in the fashion industry through her label. She completed her B.A. (Hons.) Fashion Design from Pearl Academy, New Delhi, Validation from Nottingham Trent University, the UK, followed by MSc in International Fashion Marketing from Coventry University, London. She was also a part of the London Fashion Week where she assisted the entire collection of SS19 for Hector Maclean, a London-based fashion label. Jyoti tells us about her mystical collection and her love for dragons. Excerpts.

Kumari Jyoti aka The Dragon Lady

What was the inspiration behind the latest collection?

The Protector of the Sky collection has been inspired by the magnanimous Moon Dragon. I carefully designed the collection with the vision to promote the individuality of men through clothes that enhance and express their personalities.

The Noble Blazer

Why dragons?

From very early on in life I have been fascinated by these fierce yet loyal creatures. So, when it came to launching my fashion brand, I combined both. I think I have the soul of a dragon. Dragons feature in a lot of cultures especially in South East Asian and European countries from which I derive my designing inspiration.

The Sapphire Trouser

How did you venture into menswear designing?

The initial idea and inspiration to venture into menswear designing came way back in 2014 and the company was conceived on September 1, 2020. The primary focus of the company is to cater to the retail and online space. The company takes utmost care to ensure that each garment is unique and comfortable. From the sourcing, stitching to the production, everything is done in-house. The company uses dynamic details through techniques such as pleats and fabric manipulation.

The Ancient Blazer





What does Diermeiss mean to you?

Diermeiss is the amalgamation that represents one’s passion, comfort and fierceness, a skin to one’s alter-ego. The brand designs are couture, tailored and dynamic. Each piece of clothing is carefully tailored with extreme detail. The materials are sourced from all over India, known for textiles and fabrics. I make it a point to focus on power dressing but do not go overboard.



What’s next?

Winter collection inspired by the Fire Dragon. The line will have the force of fire shining through it.



Rs 3,999 upwards.

Available online.



